Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Marta Pita Delgado

UWorld

Marta Pita Delgado
Marta Pita Delgado
  • Save
UWorld
Download color palette

Several prototipes for the app UWorld which one a user can calculate their carbon footprint and through which you can compensate with a project that contributes to nature.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Marta Pita Delgado
Marta Pita Delgado

More by Marta Pita Delgado

View profile
    • Like