Food Delivery App Animation

Finally for more than 2 weeks I learned Interactive Beta Components on Figma and try to comprehend those features, here I present my old UI design completed with the animation of prototyping ✨🎉

Please enjoy it, if there's any suggestion or feedback leave your ideas on the comment section below. Don't hesitate to give a suggestion or feedback towards this project. Feel free to share your thoughts here ✨👌 or

You can ask me on e-mail: hellodecemberfive@gmail.com or simply follow my other social media