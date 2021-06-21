Shakuro

Aircraft Rental App

Shakuro
Shakuro
Hire Us
  • Save
Aircraft Rental App aero helicopter private trip flight mobile app mobile application aircraft rental app rental jet app design app design shakuro ux ui
Download color palette

Jet Rental is a concept designed to bridge the gap between the premium segment of rental business and the visual appeal of the latest design trends.

Have a project in mind? Contact us.

Shakuro
Shakuro
Helping brands defy.
Hire Us

More by Shakuro

View profile
    • Like