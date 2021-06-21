Full iOS 15 UI Kit for Figma

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi folks! 🤘
We're proud to present our biggest iOS design system for Figma. 👏
3300+ variants of 100+ components to craft perfectly shaped iOS apps. Powered by Figma auto-layout 3.0, Apple’s native styleguides and free Apple’s SF Pro font with original latest SF Symbols. Customizable & Adjustable mobile design system with 320 ready-to-use app layouts.
You can modify them or use as it is to save time and never design from scratch again. Full iOS UI Kit is a well-organized library to help you learn Figma and take your UI design skill to the next level! 💪
👉 Preview in Figma
👉 Visit website
Product highlights:
❖ 3300+ variants of components based on ↔ Auto-layout and paginated into 9 sections.
❖ 320 templates for iOS apps. 8 most popular categories. Light & Dark themes.
❖ 3100+ latest SF Symbols 3.0(beta) (Icons aliases) included for easy searching right in Figma.
❖ 50+ national keyboards: Latin, Cyrillic and wide range of Asian languages included.
❖ Proven design system quickstarter in Figma for startups, freelancers, or solopreneurs.
🙏 Thanks for your likes, comments, sharing and following.
👀 More cool updates coming soon...