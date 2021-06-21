New Music Friday playlist covers

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Leading up to every Friday at midnight, Spotify’s playlist editors curate the latest and most anticipated hits out there to headline the New Music Friday playlists – that you need to listen to, now.
To accompany the relaunch of the playlist, we designed a visual identity that builds from the same concept of urgency. We needed to be bold, fresh and vibrant. We made our thickest font-weight thicker, faster and allowed it to be designed in a wide editorial palette.
These are some of my favourite covers that have been on the Spotify platform in this first year since launch.
This project was a huge team effort across Spotify.
Full project case study and credits on behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/93015373/Spotify-New-Music-Friday