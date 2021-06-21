New Music Friday playlist covers

Leading up to every Friday at midnight, Spotify’s playlist editors curate the latest and most anticipated hits out there to headline the New Music Friday playlists – that you need to listen to, now. ⁣

To accompany the relaunch of the playlist, we designed a visual identity that builds from the same concept of urgency. We needed to be bold, fresh and vibrant. We made our thickest font-weight thicker, faster and allowed it to be designed in a wide editorial palette.⁣

These are some of my favourite covers that have been on the Spotify platform in this first year since launch.

This project was a huge team effort across Spotify⁣.

Full project case study and credits on behance:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/93015373/Spotify-New-Music-Friday