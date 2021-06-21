Booky Margoof

5 / Studio Five Bold

Booky Margoof
Booky Margoof
  • Save
5 / Studio Five Bold 36daysoftype letter number alphabet sewing felt handmade
Download color palette

5 / Studio Five Bold by Daniel Lanz for Lafonts

Hand-cut and hand-sewn felt number on a 2.5" plush square for 36 Days of Type 2021.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Booky Margoof
Booky Margoof

More by Booky Margoof

View profile
    • Like