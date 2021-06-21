Milos Djuric | djuksico

Deerish

Milos Djuric | djuksico
Milos Djuric | djuksico
Hire Me
  • Save
Deerish typography typo lettering parenting boy child deer animal illustration branding mark logotype design logo
Deerish typography typo lettering parenting boy child deer animal illustration branding mark logotype design logo
Deerish typography typo lettering parenting boy child deer animal illustration branding mark logotype design logo
Deerish typography typo lettering parenting boy child deer animal illustration branding mark logotype design logo
Download color palette
  1. Deerish1.png
  2. Deerish2.png
  3. Deerish3.png
  4. Deerish4.png

The Deerish Parenting is providing a curated selection of news, features and resources for parenting on raising and educating children. We promote and support physical, emotional, social and intellectual development of a child from infancy to adulthood being with parents every step of the way!
_______

Let's connect: Instagram | Twitter

Contact me for work inquiry:

SEND ME A 📩

Milos Djuric | djuksico
Milos Djuric | djuksico
Brand design & illustration.
Hire Me

More by Milos Djuric | djuksico

View profile
    • Like