Summer watercolor floral wedding invitation card bundle

Summer watercolor floral wedding invitation card bundle spring beautiful background frame decoration flower vector graphic design logo vintage floral illustration card design invitation wedding collection
———————
DESCRIPTION
———————
Summer watercolor floral wedding invitation card bundle, can be used for your wedding or birthday party. Very easy to edit!

—————————
WHAT’S INCLUDED
—————————
Adobe Illustrator :
+ Ai
+ EPS
+ JPG
– Background color can be changed
– Editable font

——————
FONT USED
——————
- George Signature Regular by Creatype Studio
- Baskerville Font
- Regatto Bold Font by Wahyu&Sani Co

——————
DOWNLOAD
——————
https://designbundles.net/lukasdedi-store/1421955-summer-watercolor-floral-wedding-invitation-card-s#gtmPos=19>mList=14

