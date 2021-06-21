Mhd Afrizal SA

INCLUNITY Study Club

Mhd Afrizal SA
Mhd Afrizal SA
  • Save
INCLUNITY Study Club student learning platform ui design clean website website design full page bootcamp project class learning course training app study club application app illustration clean ui app design
Download color palette

Hello, Dribbblers 👋👋

This is My Project Design about the study club website which is intended for Informatics Engineering students at the Universitas Muhammadiyah Riau. Currently still in the design stage and has not yet been implemented into code. I hope you enjoy my design 😊.

Thanksyooo :)

Mhd Afrizal SA
Mhd Afrizal SA

More by Mhd Afrizal SA

View profile
    • Like