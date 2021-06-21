INCLUNITY Study Club

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, Dribbblers 👋👋
This is My Project Design about the study club website which is intended for Informatics Engineering students at the Universitas Muhammadiyah Riau. Currently still in the design stage and has not yet been implemented into code. I hope you enjoy my design 😊.
Thanksyooo :)