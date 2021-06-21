🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
———————
DESCRIPTION
———————
watercolor hydrangea wedding card bundle, can be used for your wedding or birthday party. Very easy to edit!
—————————
WHAT’S INCLUDED
—————————
Adobe Illustrator :
+ Ai
+ EPS
+ JPG
– Background color can be changed
– Editable font
——————
FONT USED
——————
- George Signature Regular by Creatype Studio
- Baskerville Font
- Regatto Bold Font by Wahyu&Sani Co
——————
DOWNLOAD
——————
https://designbundles.net/lukasdedi-store/1422993-watercolor-hydrangea-wedding-card-bundle#gtmPos=16>mList=14