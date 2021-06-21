Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
watercolor hydrangea wedding card bundle

watercolor hydrangea wedding card bundle beautiful spring background frame decoration flower vector branding logo ui vintage floral illustration card design invitation wedding collection
DESCRIPTION
watercolor hydrangea wedding card bundle, can be used for your wedding or birthday party. Very easy to edit!

WHAT’S INCLUDED
Adobe Illustrator :
+ Ai
+ EPS
+ JPG
– Background color can be changed
– Editable font

FONT USED
- George Signature Regular by Creatype Studio
- Baskerville Font
- Regatto Bold Font by Wahyu&Sani Co

DOWNLOAD
https://designbundles.net/lukasdedi-store/1422993-watercolor-hydrangea-wedding-card-bundle#gtmPos=16>mList=14

