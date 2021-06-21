Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kishor H K

🍅Tomato the Concept Food Delivery App

Kishor H K
Kishor H K
  • Save
🍅Tomato the Concept Food Delivery App app ui design app design ui design app ui
Download color palette

🍅Tomato the Concept Food Delivery App... I just want users to know the average time the restaurant takes to deliver the food, and a favorites button to add the restaurant and also the food. 🤗Would be super excited to hear Suggestions & Feedbacks welcome. The logo Symbolizes the Letter T and also a Bowl to represent food😊

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Kishor H K
Kishor H K

More by Kishor H K

View profile
    • Like