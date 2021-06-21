Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Siddhant giri

Day #002 : Credit Card Checkout (100 days of UI)

Day #002 : Credit Card Checkout (100 days of UI) typography icon ui design 100daysofui ux graphic design
Day #002 : Today i designed a credit card checkout mobile UI for which i used neomorphism and have used dark theme. Do give your comments for this design.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
