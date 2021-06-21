Deepa Thanki

DailyUI :: 01

DailyUI :: 01 app ux ui illustration design
#dailyuichallenge
#DailyUI
Challenge : Create a sign up page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something. It could be for a volunteer event, contest registration, a giveaway, or anything you can image.
Software Used : Figma

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
