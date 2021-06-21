🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
📅 Daily UI #004 - Calculator
💡 A simple calculator and currency converter app 2-in-1!
🤗 Hope you enjoyed it! If you like the post make sure to hit that “L” to show your love and be sure to also follow me @henree and stay tuned for upcoming shots!
🤔 Got feedback? Please do tell me what you think about the layout, colour selection and presentation, I'd love to hear all about it!
🖥️ Want to collaborate or get to know more about me? Check out my personal website here.