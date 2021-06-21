Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Henry Lee

Daily UI #004 - Calculator

Henry Lee
Henry Lee
Daily UI #004 - Calculator currency converter calculator dailyui004 ux uiux ui user interface design app dailyui
📅 Daily UI #004 - Calculator

💡 A simple calculator and currency converter app 2-in-1!

🤗 Hope you enjoyed it! If you like the post make sure to hit that “L” to show your love and be sure to also follow me @henree and stay tuned for upcoming shots!

🤔 Got feedback? Please do tell me what you think about the layout, colour selection and presentation, I'd love to hear all about it!

🖥️ Want to collaborate or get to know more about me? Check out my personal website here.

Henry Lee
Henry Lee
Empowering users through design. Starting with U & I! ✨

