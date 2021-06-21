Graphic design, email design, illustrations for Tictrac

I've been working at the wellness app Tictrac for 2 years, doing graphic design and visual design:

– Creating key visuals for app, web and social

– Creating engaging content, campaigns, and collateral to support Tictrac's vision and content strategy

– Designing weekly email templates based on the brief

– Building, scheduling, automating and testing emails in Mailchimp and Airship

– Working closely with the UX, content team and project managers to make sure we deliver solid outcomes on projects that required tight turnarounds.