Ksenia Lowe

Graphic design, email design, illustrations for Tictrac

Graphic design, email design, illustrations for Tictrac
I've been working at the wellness app Tictrac for 2 years, doing graphic design and visual design:

– Creating key visuals for app, web and social
– Creating engaging content, campaigns, and collateral to support Tictrac's vision and content strategy
– Designing weekly email templates based on the brief
– Building, scheduling, automating and testing emails in Mailchimp and Airship
– Working closely with the UX, content team and project managers to make sure we deliver solid outcomes on projects that required tight turnarounds.

