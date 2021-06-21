Graphic design, email design, illustrations for Tictrac

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I've been working at the wellness app Tictrac for 2 years, doing graphic design and visual design:
– Creating key visuals for app, web and social
– Creating engaging content, campaigns, and collateral to support Tictrac's vision and content strategy
– Designing weekly email templates based on the brief
– Building, scheduling, automating and testing emails in Mailchimp and Airship
– Working closely with the UX, content team and project managers to make sure we deliver solid outcomes on projects that required tight turnarounds.