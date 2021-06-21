Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maia

Marli Ehrman

Maia
Maia
  • Save
Marli Ehrman abstract women in design frauhaus bauhaus geometric illustration
Download color palette

illustration for a textile designer Marli Ehrman (Marie Helene Heimann)
Frauhaus: women of the Bauhaus — https://frauhaus.org/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CNuXz-oh2Hw/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Maia
Maia

More by Maia

View profile
    • Like