Set Sail Studios

Wild Star Font Duo

Set Sail Studios
Set Sail Studios
Wild Star my first venture making a blackletter font and I really enjoyed the experience, despite some tricky characters! My aim was to create something modern & on-trend with a fierce edge to it. Alongside the blackletter font I've also created a scratchy, unrestrained script font to accompany it - allowing for some really fun type explorations (which is music to my ears). Not only that, there's also an outlined version of the blackletter font for an additional layout option.

The Wild Star font duo isn't afraid to make your message heard loud & clear. It’s a bold choice for merchandise, album artwork, logo designs, quotes & more.

​​​​​​​Available now via my website at the link below!

https://setsailstudios.com/downloads/wild-star-font-duo/

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Set Sail Studios
Set Sail Studios

