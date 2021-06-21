Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
lukasdedi

Elegant white Rose Wedding Invitation bundle

lukasdedi
lukasdedi
  • Save
Elegant white Rose Wedding Invitation bundle logo vintage floral illustration card design invitation wedding collection
Download color palette

———————
DESCRIPTION
———————
Elegant white Rose Wedding Invitation bundle, can be used for your wedding or birthday party. Very easy to edit!

—————————
WHAT’S INCLUDED
—————————
Adobe Illustrator :
+ Ai
+ EPS
+ JPG
– Background color can be changed
– Editable font

——————
FONT USED
——————
- George Signature Regular by Creatype Studio
- Baskerville Font
- Regatto Bold Font by Wahyu&Sani Co

——————
DOWNLOAD
——————
https://designbundles.net/lukasdedi-store/1411668-elegant-white-rose-wedding-invitation-set#gtmPos=31>mList=14

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
lukasdedi
lukasdedi

More by lukasdedi

View profile
    • Like