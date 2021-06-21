Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Victor Murea

Letter P + Shutter Speed Logo Design

Letter P + Shutter Speed Logo Design
Hello everyone,

After a long break due to exams I’m back with a new exploration.

This exploration is a combination between the letter P and the Shutter Speed symbol. It was created a month ago along with other concepts, so stay tuned for new logo posts!

Feedback is welcome!

victormureacontact@gmail.com

Logo & Brand Identity Designer
