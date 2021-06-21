Letter P + Shutter Speed Logo Design

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone,
After a long break due to exams I’m back with a new exploration.
This exploration is a combination between the letter P and the Shutter Speed symbol. It was created a month ago along with other concepts, so stay tuned for new logo posts!
Feedback is welcome!
Need help with your future logo?
I'm currently available for new projects!
victormureacontact@gmail.com