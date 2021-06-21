———————

DESCRIPTION

———————

Elegant Soft Rose Wedding Invitation bundle, can be used for your wedding or birthday party. Very easy to edit!

—————————

WHAT’S INCLUDED

—————————

Adobe Illustrator :

+ Ai

+ EPS

+ JPG

– Background color can be changed

– Editable font

——————

FONT USED

——————

- George Signature Regular by Creatype Studio

- Baskerville Font

- Regatto Bold Font by Wahyu&Sani Co

——————

DOWNLOAD

——————

https://designbundles.net/lukasdedi-store/1409227-elegant-soft-rose-wedding-invitation-set#gtmPos=33>mList=14