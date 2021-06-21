Yoav Kadosh

Realistic Red Switch

Yoav Kadosh
Yoav Kadosh
  • Save
Realistic Red Switch codepen switch red ui realistic 3d
Download color palette

This is my attempt at making a realistic switch using CSS only. I'm using multiple CSS techniques here, including gradients, 3D transformations, animations and transitions.

Check out my tutorial on how I made this: https://dev.to/ykadosh/how-i-made-this-realistic-red-switch-pure-css-49g2

This pen is based on this beautiful Dribbble shot by Voicu Apostol https://dribbble.com/shots/14172039-3D-Red-Switch

See it live on CodePen: https://codepen.io/ykadosh/pen/ExNOmZx

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Yoav Kadosh
Yoav Kadosh

More by Yoav Kadosh

View profile
    • Like