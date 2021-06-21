lukasdedi

Elegant Soft Rose Wedding Invitation bundle

Elegant Soft Rose Wedding Invitation bundle ux icon typography spring beautiful background frame decoration flower vector ui branding logo invitation card floral vintage illustration design wedding
DESCRIPTION
Elegant Soft Rose Wedding Invitation bundle, can be used for your wedding or birthday party. Very easy to edit!

WHAT’S INCLUDED
—————————
Adobe Illustrator :
+ Ai
+ EPS
+ JPG
– Background color can be changed
– Editable font

FONT USED
- George Signature Regular by Creatype Studio
- Baskerville Font
- Regatto Bold Font by Wahyu&Sani Co

DOWNLOAD
https://designbundles.net/lukasdedi-store/1406091-elegant-soft-rose-wedding-invitation-set#gtmPos=34>mList=14

