Isometric Floating Layers (SVG)

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I made this SVG animated illustration for a piece I was writing about Webrix.js (you can find it here: https://webrix.amdocs.com/motivation).
I've made a component that is completely configurable (size, color, position, text), and you can stack as many as you need together and create your own illustration.
I'm using 3 elements internally to draw the layers and make them appear 3D, one for the shadow, one for the highlight, and one for the body.
See it live on CodePen: https://codepen.io/ykadosh/pen/RwKpKGM