Isometric Floating Layers (SVG)

I made this SVG animated illustration for a piece I was writing about Webrix.js (you can find it here: https://webrix.amdocs.com/motivation).

I've made a component that is completely configurable (size, color, position, text), and you can stack as many as you need together and create your own illustration.

I'm using 3 elements internally to draw the layers and make them appear 3D, one for the shadow, one for the highlight, and one for the body.

See it live on CodePen: https://codepen.io/ykadosh/pen/RwKpKGM