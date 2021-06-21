lukasdedi

Elegant Soft Rose Wedding Invitation bundle

Elegant Soft Rose Wedding Invitation bundle collection
Download color palette

———————
DESCRIPTION
———————
Elegant Soft Roses Wedding Invitation Set, can be used for your wedding or birthday party. Very easy to edit!

—————————
WHAT’S INCLUDED
—————————
Adobe Illustrator :
+ Ai
+ EPS
+ JPG
– Background color can be changed
– Editable font

——————
FONT USED
——————
- George Signature Regular by Creatype Studio
- Baskerville Font
- Regatto Bold Font by Wahyu&Sani Co

——————
DOWNLOAD
——————
https://designbundles.net/lukasdedi-store/1402919-elegant-soft-rose-wedding-invitation-set#gtmPos=35>mList=14

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
