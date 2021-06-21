Paper Cut! ✂️

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This effect is achieved by layering 3 instances of the text, one for the cutoff, one for the overlaying characters, and one for the shadow.
The text is selectable just like regular text.
See it live on CodePen: https://codepen.io/ykadosh/pen/PoWgbbj