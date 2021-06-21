Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yoav Kadosh

Paper Cut! ✂️

Yoav Kadosh
Yoav Kadosh
Paper Cut! ✂️
This effect is achieved by layering 3 instances of the text, one for the cutoff, one for the overlaying characters, and one for the shadow.

The text is selectable just like regular text.

See it live on CodePen: https://codepen.io/ykadosh/pen/PoWgbbj

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Yoav Kadosh
Yoav Kadosh

