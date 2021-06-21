Bohdan Harbaruk

Squirrel Wallet – Logo Design

Squirrel Wallet is a DeFi Wallet is a smart wallet based on Ethereum blockchain that integrates the DeFi protocols so that anyone can easily and securely store cryptocurrency and participate in major decentralized DeFi-based projects.

✉️ harbaruk@gmail.com

logo designer focused on unique, simple & timeless solutions
