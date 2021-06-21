Dilshad Tabassum

Social Media Posts/ Ads Design

social media adobe photoshop adobe illustrator social media content social media imagery graphic design social media banner social media ads instagram posts instagram social media posts design
I designed the social media posts for a Instagram Business account. The client wanted to showcase their furniture which was on sale. So designed it keeping on mind to give emphasis on the images of the furniture, layout of the design and then on the written content .

