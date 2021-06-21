🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Everyone 👋,
Here is my new exploration about Courses Landing Page, where helped students to be more efficient in online learning activies. This is useful for those of you who want to do an online course.
There are many learning categories to choose from. You can choose to pay monthly or annually. Unsubscribe at any time.
Hope you guys like it ❤️
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) ✌