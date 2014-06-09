Jean-Pierre Le Roux

New Talent

New Talent computerarts 3d illustration typography cgi lettering c4d
This is the piece I entered the Computer Arts Magazine cover design contest. The theme of the July 2014 issue is New Talent. The prize is to win a design brief to create a published cover design.

Full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/17491069/Computer-Arts-New-Talent-Cover

Posted on Jun 9, 2014
