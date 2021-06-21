Yoav Kadosh

Underline Pen Strokes

Underline Pen Strokes svg stroke pen sketch underline text
Randomly generated underline pen strokes using SVG and CSS. See it live on CodePen: https://codepen.io/ykadosh/pen/bGqJKqJ

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
