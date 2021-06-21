Muster - Gamehub & Music Platform

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Muster is a music edutainment platform which provides a playground for music lovers through musical hyper-casual games, music learning programs, music streaming and social.
Above is the design concept of "music streaming & learning" in Muster. Users can enjoy a song and see the song's layers (vocal, beat, instruments, etc.) then learn how to play/sing their favorite songs easily.