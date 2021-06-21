Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Luong Quynh

M. - An Edutainment Platform

Luong Quynh
Luong Quynh
  • Save
M. - An Edutainment Platform learn music mobile game illustration flat branding design app ui
Download color palette

Muster is a music edutainment platform which provides a playground for music lovers through musical hyper-casual games, music learning programs, music streaming and social.

Above is the design concept of "music streaming & learning" in Muster. Users can enjoy a song and see the song's layers (vocal, beat, instruments, etc.) then learn how to play/sing their favorite songs easily.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Luong Quynh
Luong Quynh

More by Luong Quynh

View profile
    • Like