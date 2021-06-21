Fahmeeda Mou

Shagufa's CanvasLife Logo

Fahmeeda Mou
Fahmeeda Mou
  • Save
Shagufa's CanvasLife Logo
Download color palette

It was a logo made for an artist and her page. This represent the work of an artist and the elements she uses to make the magic happen.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Fahmeeda Mou
Fahmeeda Mou

More by Fahmeeda Mou

View profile
    • Like