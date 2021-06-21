Lina Kryletskaya

Desert Coffee

These days are super hot so they inspired me to create this bright juicy illustration. Coffee's probably not the best option under the blistering desert sun, but we are all coffee addicts to some extent.

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
