Ludmila Aleshina

GloBank | Mobile app

Ludmila Aleshina
Ludmila Aleshina
  • Save
GloBank | Mobile app ui ux design mobile banking app concept
Download color palette

Hey, friends!

Take a look at a new design for the personal finance mobile app. 💸📲
Hope you like it!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Ludmila Aleshina
Ludmila Aleshina

More by Ludmila Aleshina

View profile
    • Like