Submersible Design

Our brand Identity

Submersible Design
Submersible Design
Our brand Identity
Our brand identity had one central tenet - to be upscale, yet youthful, intelligent yet hip; some keywords that could define us would be discerning, bespoke, minimal, smart, trendy, premium and intellectual. This would influence both our brand communication as well as our products.

This was the basis for an approach which used bright, colourful graphics, patterns and yet had a recognizable symbol with a dynamic soul.

Submersible Design
Submersible Design

