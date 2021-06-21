🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Guys 👋
Here is my exploration about Pitch deck maker company website UI Design
So, do you think this is cool?
Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Don't forget to Like❤ it :)
Thank you !!
----------------
My Portfolio :
1. https://www.behance.net/kpramoliya
2. https://dribbble.com/krunal7011
3. https://in.pinterest.com/ramoliyakrunal/my-creativity/
4. https://www.facebook.com/rkmedialab
5. https://www.instagram.com/rkmedialab
----------------
Have an idea? Make your project more awesome!
Contact on:
Email: kpramoliya@gmail.com
Skype Id: kpramoliya
Whatsapp : +91 98792 67122