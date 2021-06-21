Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dmitriy Kovalev

BK Kit \ mobile part

Dmitriy Kovalev
Dmitriy Kovalev
Hire Me
  • Save
BK Kit \ mobile part ux vector ui logo illustration branding system landing figma design
BK Kit \ mobile part ux vector ui logo illustration branding system landing figma design
Download color palette
  1. landingUIkit4.png
  2. landingUIkit4_1.png

Hey! Work process of Landing page UI kit with full adaptation part 4
----
Check more works on Behance
📧 Email: kohalovd@gmail.com
🤙 Skype : weerdmolls
Do not forget to hit ❤️ button

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Dmitriy Kovalev
Dmitriy Kovalev
Product Designer. UI & illustration assets Inst: near_anyone
Hire Me

More by Dmitriy Kovalev

View profile
    • Like