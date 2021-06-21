Stockit - UI Kit

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone 👋!
A new UI kit on the radar. Stockit is a Stock Market App UI Kit consisting of 40+ pixel-perfect screens and easy to use in Figma.
In collaboration with Toko Design and Exclusive on UI8 Only.
Looking for someone to design your product? I’d love to help and collaborate. Let me know your problem! Let's Talk at hello@dipainhouse.com
______________
Website | Instagram | UI Kit