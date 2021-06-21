Stockit - UI Kit

Hi everyone 👋!

A new UI kit on the radar. Stockit is a Stock Market App UI Kit consisting of 40+ pixel-perfect screens and easy to use in Figma.

In collaboration with Toko Design and Exclusive on UI8 Only.

Looking for someone to design your product? I’d love to help and collaborate. Let me know your problem! Let's Talk at hello@dipainhouse.com

______________

Website | Instagram | UI Kit