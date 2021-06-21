Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Barly Vallendito
Dipa: UI/UX Design

Stockit - UI Kit

Barly Vallendito
Dipa: UI/UX Design
Barly Vallendito for Dipa: UI/UX Design
Stockit - UI Kit ui8 branding uikit mobile app android analytic money fintech finance stock app ios mobile designer clean uxdesign uidesign ux design ui
Hi everyone 👋!

A new UI kit on the radar. Stockit is a Stock Market App UI Kit consisting of 40+ pixel-perfect screens and easy to use in Figma.
In collaboration with Toko Design and Exclusive on UI8 Only.

Looking for someone to design your product? I’d love to help and collaborate. Let me know your problem! Let's Talk at hello@dipainhouse.com

Harmonizing Digital Product Design 🧘🏻‍♂️
