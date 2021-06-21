Craftwork Studio
Craftwork Grotesk

Craftwork Grotesk 🖤 brutalism futurism typography typeface ttf desktop grotesk font design ui application website web craftwork
Craftwork Grotesk is rethinking of the logic of modern graphics maximization.   Available in 5 weights from Regular to Heavy and 2 styles: Basic and Mono. Suitable both for headings and a large volume of text. For designers and creators!

As usual, this product is included in Craftwork Pro Access. Get all the resources we made or will make for one year with a really huge discount.

High-quality UI Kits and illustrations to boost your design
