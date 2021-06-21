Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alina Belyaeva

Girl with watering can

Alina Belyaeva
Alina Belyaeva
  • Save
Girl with watering can ui design people woman person art flat vector illustration
Download color palette

Vector woman character, girl with watering can, window, shutters and plants in flat style

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Alina Belyaeva
Alina Belyaeva

More by Alina Belyaeva

View profile
    • Like