🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
BOOMBOX FLYER TEMPLATE V2:
- 1 Photoshop PSD file, 1 help file.
- A4 size (21x29.7 cm) or (8.3x11.7 inch) with bleed (21.6x30.3 cm) or (8.5x11.9 inch).
- Print Ready (CMYK, 300 DPI, bleed).
- Layers are labeled, color-coded and organized in groups for easy navigation.
- Free Fonts download links provided within the help file.
DOWNLOAD: https://crmrkt.com/kPW5kg