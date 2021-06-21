Fast Food Delivery App

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello World! ✨
This is my first UI design for mobile app - Food Delivery theme 🍔 with Figma. You can rate my artwork or just simply give me a feedback toward this post on the comment below. Don't hesitate to discuss with me, guys.
See ya!
You can ask me through the message or e-mail (veebidari@gmail.com)or simply follow my social media.