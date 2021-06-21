Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
SoilArt.

LM Logo

SoilArt.
SoilArt.
  • Save
LM Logo minimal logo line monogram minimal inspire logofolio branding logo
Download color palette

initial logo, L M
Minimal Logo Design with L on thi side and M in front
let me now what your company needed, reach your best audience now

order info
WhatsApp : +628 67094787
Telegram : @n0size
Instagram : @soilart.design - @n0size

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
SoilArt.
SoilArt.
Like