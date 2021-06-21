Panen Kopi - Coffee Product Website

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Everyone,
This is my recent website project for Panen Kopi Brand.
Panen Kopi is a single origin coffee product that presents a distinctive Indonesian taste for coffee lovers. In this digital era they want to try to market their products to a wider market through this website.
What do you think? Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! 🙌
