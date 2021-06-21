Ibrahim Usman
Panen Kopi - Coffee Product Website

Panen Kopi - Coffee Product Website market place packaging landing page drink food coffeeshop coffee product website web vector character design illustration flat design branding logo graphic design 3d
Hi Everyone,

This is my recent website project for Panen Kopi Brand.

Panen Kopi is a single origin coffee product that presents a distinctive Indonesian taste for coffee lovers. In this digital era they want to try to market their products to a wider market through this website.

What do you think? Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! 🙌

