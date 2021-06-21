Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jarret Ho

ANDROMEDA

Jarret Ho
Jarret Ho
  • Save
ANDROMEDA type vector branding design typography logo
Download color palette

Logo Concepts for an Orientation Camp Andro, done in Glasgow School of Art Singapore

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Jarret Ho
Jarret Ho

More by Jarret Ho

View profile
    • Like