Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yogi D

Wave - Arts sharing platform

Yogi D
Yogi D
Hire Me
  • Save
Wave - Arts sharing platform mobile design web digitalart graphic design
Download color palette

Hello Guys 👋

Here are some screens for the project Wave - Arts sharing platform

Hope you all enjoy it! 😉

Shout out Liquid for the artworks

Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget to press "L" if love it.

For more project, please visit my INSTAGRAM
Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Yogi D
Yogi D
Where design comes first
Hire Me

More by Yogi D

View profile
    • Like