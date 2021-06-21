Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ekaterina Savvateeva

Heart rate measurement app

Heart rate measurement app heart heartrate app ui design application app design figma uiux uxui
Hi friends! Several screens from my new project, an application for measuring heart rate using a smartphone camera. I would be glad to receive your feedback and thank you for attention!

Posted on Jun 21, 2021
