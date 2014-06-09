Eric Cantona Illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the last illustration reproduced after Stanley Chow's Cantona illustration (made as practice). From now on I'll find interesting subjects and a style that suits me.
Feedback welcomed!