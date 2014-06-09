Miss_J

Eric Cantona Illustration

Eric Cantona Illustration soccer vector portrait illustration football manchester france cantona
This is the last illustration reproduced after Stanley Chow's Cantona illustration (made as practice). From now on I'll find interesting subjects and a style that suits me.

Feedback welcomed!

Posted on Jun 9, 2014
