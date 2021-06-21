Soumya

Re-thinking Digital Report Cards

Soumya
Soumya
  • Save
Re-thinking Digital Report Cards web ux ui design
Download color palette

Hello Friends,

In this digital age, every school is giving up on physical distribution of report cards and adopting digital means in order to convey the performance results to their students. Therefore, a well-designed and easy to understand digital report card becomes an important necessity.

To check out the entire project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120567097/Student-Digital-Report-Cards

I hope you enjoy it! Looking forward to comments & feedback!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Soumya
Soumya

More by Soumya

View profile
    • Like